Trent closed with 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to Houston.

Trent was far from spectacular but managed to rack up a pair of steals in the loss, an element of his game that will need to maintain should he hope to repeat his efforts from last season. Currently entrenched as a starter, his overall game is built on his ability to score from the perimeter as well as on the defensive end. While he is a viable target in the mid to late rounds, there is very little margin for error when it comes to maintaining said value.