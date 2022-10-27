Trent ended with 27 points (11-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 victory over the 76ers.

Trent thrived as a scoring threat and was very efficient for a guard, but he barely contributed in other categories. Even though most of his value will eventually be tied up to what he can do scoring the rock, it'd be nice to see him contributing in other categories on a steady basis as well. He's yet to record at least three assists or three steals in a single game, and he hasn't grabbed more than one rebound since he pulled down five boards in the season opener.