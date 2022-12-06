Trent notched 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 116-110 loss to Boston.

Trent came off the bench for the fifth game in a row and delivered an impressive performance, missing just three of his attempts from the field and clearing the 15-point mark for the third time across his last four outings. He's averaging 18.0 points while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from deep in his five appearances off the bench, something that's new for him since he'd been a regular starter for the first five weeks of the campaign.