Trent tallied 23 points (9-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, five steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Sunday's 112-106 win over the Thunder.

Trent was the only regular starter on the floor amidst a sea of injury-related absences in Toronto's first unit. He had no issue with spurring the offensive firepower in the backcourt, going 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also played the thief on defense with a season-high five steals. The Raptors will have three days of rest, which should bring back some first-string talent, but Trent should still perform aptly as Normal Powell's replacement in Toronto.