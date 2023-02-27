Trent notched seven points (2-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 118-93 loss to the Cavaliers.

In his previous 16 contests, Trent had pumped in 19.6 points per game. But Sunday was the first time since Jan. 14 that he failed to hit double figures. He had his second worst shooting night of the season at 15.4 percent from the floor. Fred VanVleet, Toronto's leader in assists, has missed the last three games for personal reasons. But Trent's assist numbers have not seen a boost with six helpers in the last three games.