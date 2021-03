Trent recorded eight points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 104-100 loss to the Raptors.

Trent started in his team debut and saw 30 minutes, which seems like the kind of workload he'll be seeing moving forward. He also fired up plenty of shots, but he couldn't get them to fall. Once he gets back on track from beyond the arc, Trent could have similar fantasy value as he did with Portland.