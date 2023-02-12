Trent has been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game against the Pistons due to a left calf strain, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Even before OG Anunoby (wrist) was sidelined in late January, the Raptors were already sorely lacking in guard and wing depth, and Trent's absence Sunday will likely result in Toronto leaning even more on its big-heavy lineups. The news of Trent's injury comes out of nowhere, as he played 39 minutes in Toronto's previous game Friday against the Jazz and didn't appear on the injury report leading up to Sunday's 3 p.m. ET tipoff. Unless he's able to practice Monday in some capacity, Trent will most likely miss the Raptors' final game before the All-Star break Tuesday versus the Magic.