Trent finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to the Bulls.

Trent had a great fantasy stat line Monday night. He had a season-high three steals, and it was only the second time all season that he recorded both a steal and a block in the same game. The former Duke Blue Devil also found his shot again after struggling a bit over the last couple games.