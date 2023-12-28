Trent ended with 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 132-102 victory over the Wizards.

Making his first start since Nov. 17, Trent didn't see a significant change in his usage as he remained in a complementary role behind Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Trent's promotion to the starting five was prompted by a hot streak from downtown that has seen the 24-year-old guard drain multiple three-pointers in six of the last seven games while averaging 14.1 points, 3.3 threes, 3.0 boards and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.4 percent (23-for-53) from beyond the arc.