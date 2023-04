Trent is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Trent moves into the starting lineup with Fred VanVleet (rest), Pascal Siakam (rest) and OG Anunoby (ankle) all sidelined for the regular-season finale. Trent has made 43 starts this season, averaging 18.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.