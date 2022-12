Trent is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Suns, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

The Raptors continue to shuffle around their starting unit, and Trent will be the beneficiary of it Friday. The shooting guard has played a reserve role in his previous three games. He is averaging 16.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 31.9 minutes in 18 games as a starter.