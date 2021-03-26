Trent will start during his Raptors debut Friday against the Suns, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
In his first game as a Raptor, Trent will get the nod. Norman Powell's absence opens up about 30 minutes per game. It could be as simple as Trent filling that gap.
More News
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Expected to debut Friday•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Sent to Toronto•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Drains three three-pointers Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Solid night in return to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Coming off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Continues solid play in backcourt•