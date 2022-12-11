Trent will start Sunday's game against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

OG Anunoby (hip) will miss his first game of the season Sunday, which will allow Trent to enter the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 26. Trent started the started his first 16 appearances, posting 16.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.6 minutes during that stretch.