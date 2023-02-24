Trent will be part of the first unit for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Trent missed the Raptors' last two games with a calf injury but will regain his starting role. With Fred VanVleet (personal) out for the contest, Trent could see a larger usage rate.
