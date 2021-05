Trent will start Thursday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Trent will make his return to action after a six-game absence, and he'll slot back into the lineup at shooting guard with Kyle Lowry resting and Yuta Watanabe (ankle) out. The rest of the Raptors' lineup will remain the same, though Fred VanVleet will serve as the nominal point guard.