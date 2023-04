Trent (elbow, back) will not play in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Trent will miss a sixth consecutive contest as he battles an elbow injury and more recently back spasms. With Will Barton (ankle) also sidelined, Jeff Dowtin and Malachi Flynn could see expanded roles. Trent's next chance to play comes Tuesday in a rematch with Charlotte in the opening leg of a back-to-back set.