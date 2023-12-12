Trent registered four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 136-130 loss to the Knicks.

Trent scored fewer than five points for the third time in the past four games, continuing his terrible season. He is barely inside the top 300 in standard leagues, averaging just 10.3 points per game on 38.4 percent shooting. After being a steady source of points, threes and steals in each of the past two seasons, it appears as though Trent may have peaked already.