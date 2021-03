Trent finished Sunday's loss to Portland with six points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 28 minutes.

It was another rough outing for the new arrival, who debuted with eight points (0-5 3Pt) in 31 minutes against Phoenix on Friday. Trent is now 1-of-10 from beyond the arc in his first two games with the Raptors, but it's a great sign that he's made a pair of starts and is averaging 29.5 minutes for his new team.