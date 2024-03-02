Trent contributed nine points (4-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 120-105 loss to the Warriors.

Trent's offensive struggles continued in the loss, shooting under 38 percent from the floor for the seventh time in the past nine games. Despite playing as a starter, Trent has not been able to find any consistency on either end of the floor. He is well outside the top 150 for the season, making him nothing more than a streaming consideration. Based on what we have seen of late, even that might be a stretch.