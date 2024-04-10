Trent logged 16 points (7-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 140-123 loss to the Pacers.

Trent registered four steals for the third time this season Tuesday. He's scored in double digits in 14 straight games, but his streak of 20-plus points ended at three games. Trent has seen his usage go up in the second half of the season with Toronto plagued by injuries, including to Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger) and Gradey Dick (groin). Over his last 10 games, Trent has averaged 22.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals over 32.8 minutes per game.