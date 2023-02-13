Trent (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Trent didn't practice Monday after sitting out Sunday's win over the Pistons with the injury. The Raptors used an oversized lineup in that game with Trent on the sidelines, while Malachi Flynn saw 18 minutes off the bench. Toronto could take a similar approach Tuesday if Trent remains sidelined.