Head coach Nick Nurse said Trent is considered doubtful to play Monday in Game 2 of the Raptors' first-round series with the 76ers due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to Trent, the Raptors are expected to be without Scottie Barnes (ankle) and Thaddeus Young (thumb) for Game 2 after none of the three players took part in Sunday's practice. Barnes and Young instead underwent MRIs, while Nurse acknowledged that Trent was in and out of practice all of last week with the illness and has struggled to regain conditioning, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca. The extent of Trent's work in practice prior to Saturday's Game 1 isn't known, but the fourth-year wing didn't look like himself in the Raptors' 131-111 loss, as he finished with nine points (2-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one block in 26 minutes. Trent's expected absence should open up more playing time for Yuta Watanabe, who was limited to five minutes in Game 1.