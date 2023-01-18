Trent logged 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four steals across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 loss to Milwaukee.

Trent was held to a single-digit scoring total Saturday against Atlanta, but he's bounced back nicely over his two appearances since then. He's played at least 42 minutes in back-to-back outings, and he logged his highest scoring total since Jan. 2 during Tuesday's defeat. Over his 10 appearances since rejoining the starting lineup, the 24-year-old has averaged 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 37.4 minutes per game.