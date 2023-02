Trent (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent will miss back-to-back contests due to a left calf strain heading into the All-Star break. His next chance to suit up will come Feb. 23 against the Pelicans. In his absence, the Raptors will presumably roll out their big lineup featuring Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa and Jakob Poeltl.