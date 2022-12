Trent (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Trent will miss a third straight game due to a quadriceps injury. Malachi Flynn, who's posted 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.5 minutes during Trent's first two absences, figures to garner another sizable role against Philadelphia.