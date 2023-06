Trent will opt into his $18.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Haynes also relays that Trent wants to remain in Toronto past next season, so the two sides will continue to work on a long-term deal. The shooting guard has averaged at least 17 points per game in each of his first two full campaigns with the Raptors and has shot 38.4 percent from three during his five-year career.