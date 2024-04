Trent (back) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Trent and Ochai Agbaji (hip) are cleared to play, but Bruce Brown (knee) has been ruled out. Over his last seven appearances, Trent has averaged 22.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.7 minutes per game.