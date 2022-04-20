Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Trent (illness) will play in Wednesday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Nurse said that Trent is looking better and will likely draw the start, but he still isn't 100 percent and will be monitored closely during Game 3. After initially being listed as doubtful, the sharpshooter unexpectedly started Monday night's Game 2, but he was removed from the contest after only 10 minutes. Trent scored in double figures in each of the final eight regular-season games, but he's shooting just 14.3 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from deep across two playoff appearances.