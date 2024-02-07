Watch Now:

Trent (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Trent was probable for Wednesday's matchup after exiting Monday's loss to New Orleans, so it isn't very surprising to see him get the green light. Over his last five full appearances, he's averaged 16.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.

