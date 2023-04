Trent (elbow/back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Trent has been cleared to suit up following seven straight absences due to elbow and back issues. Before he was sidelined, the sharpshooter averaged 14.6 points in 28.1 minutes over his previous eight appearances, but he may be limited in his first game action in over two weeks.