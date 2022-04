Trent (illness) won't participate in the team shootaround Monday morning and remains doubtful for Monday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Trent continues to deal with a non-COVID-19-related illness and he isn't expected to play in Monday's Game 2 after missing the Raptors' morning shootaround. With Scottie Barnes (ankle) already ruled out for the contest, Yuta Watanabe should see extra minutes Monday if Trent is ultimately ruled out.