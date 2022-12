Trent was a late addition to the injury report and will miss Friday's game versus the Nets due to left quad soreness, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Trent's absence exacerbates a lack of backcourt depth, with OG Anunoby (hip) already sidelined due to a hip issue for another week or so. Without Trent in the mix, Dalano Banton and Malachi Flynn -- who coach Nick Nurse suggested would see some playing time Friday -- should get some additional run.