Trent has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Celtics due to right IT band tightness, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca, Trent suffered the injury during Sunday's exhibition against the Bulls and has been held out of practice since. There was hope that the shooting guard would be available for the preseason finale, which suggests the issue isn't too severe. Regardless, it's certainly a concerning development for Trent with the regular season less than a week away.