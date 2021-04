Trent will not play Monday against the Cavaliers due to a bruised lower left leg.

The Raptors' injury report has been a disaster for most of the last few weeks, and Trent is the latest addition with a mysterious injury that he apparently picked up during Saturday's loss to the Knicks. The sharpshooter's workload was slashed dramatically over the last two games, as he totaled just 33 minutes after averaging 33.6 minutes per game through his first 12 contests with the Raptors.