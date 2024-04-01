Trent has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to rest purposes, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Trent will take the first night of a back-to-back set off, but RJ Barrett (conditioning/personal) and Immanuel Quickley (conditioning/personal) are expected to return following multi-game absences. Gradey Dick should retain a sizable role given Trent's absence.
More News
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Leading scorer in defeat•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Leads Toronto in scoring•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Perfect from line as top scorer•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Officially available versus Wizards•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Expected to suit up Saturday•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Won't play Friday•