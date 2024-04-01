Share Video

Link copied!

Trent has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to rest purposes, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent will take the first night of a back-to-back set off, but RJ Barrett (conditioning/personal) and Immanuel Quickley (conditioning/personal) are expected to return following multi-game absences. Gradey Dick should retain a sizable role given Trent's absence.

More News