Trent has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a sore right ankle, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

It's the second night of a back-to-back for the Raptors, so there's a good chance they're simply building in some rest for Trent, who's played big minutes in virtually every game since joining the team at the deadline. In Tuesday's loss to the Hawks, he saw 35 minutes of action but finished with just seven points on 3-of-15 shooting, including 0-of-7 from three. Toronto will also be without Kyle Lowry (rest) and Fred VanVleet (suspension), so expect Malachi Flynn to once again be set for an increased role.