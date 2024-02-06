Trent will not return for the second half of Monday's game against the New Orleans due to lower back stiffness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Trent posted two points (1-5 FG) and one rebound across 15 minutes of action in the first half. His back seemingly stiffened up throughout halftime, as Trent was ruled out upon the beginning of the third quarter, with Thaddeus Young starting in his place.
