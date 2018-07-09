Raptors' Giddy Potts: Leads bench with 15 points Monday

Potts recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block across 15 minutes in Monday's 82-92 summer league loss to the Thunder.

Potts had a total of just 11 points across the team's first two summer league outings, so Monday's performance was certainly a nice surprise. The 22-year-old guard out of Middle Tennessee State has now combined to shoot 7-of-14 from deep across three games and he could get added run over the last few outings of the Las Vegas Summer League after Monday's strong showing. Potts still has an uphill battle to make the final roster, let alone receive a training camp invite.