Raptors' Giddy Potts: Provides 14 points off the bench in playoff win

Potts produced 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 85-77 win over the Nuggets in the first round of the Vegas Summer League playoffs.

Potts was red-hot from long-range as he drilled all four of his baskets from beyond the arc. The former Middle Tennessee State guard has a lot of upside but needs to keep running up stat lines if he has any hope of making a G-League roster,