Dragic will be out indefinitely due to personal reasons, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Though there was no clarification on what motivated Dragic to take a leave of absence, it will involve a personal matter that will force him to step away from the team. He -- and Precious Achiuwa -- was part of the Kyle Lowry trade to Miami, but the Slovenian only played five games so that the Raptors could utilize Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton as their main point guards. Dragic averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across the five-game span.