Dick (head) is not listed on Friday's injury report and is on track to be available for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Dick sustained a head injury during the Raptors' win over the Pacers on Wednesday. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious issue for the third-year forward, and he should be available to play in the first leg of the Raptors' back-to-back set Saturday. Across 13 games since Nov. 2, Dick has averaged 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals over 16.8 minutes per game.

