Dick notched four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 111-86 loss to the Hornets.

Dick continues to be used sparingly, resulting in poor production across the board. He has scored double digits only six times thus far this season, averaging 6.8 points and 1.0 three-pointers in 16.4 minutes per contest. At this stage, he would need a lot of luck to force his way into a sizable role.