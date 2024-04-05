Dick will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Bucks.
The Raptors are opting to shake things up with several different starters, which will result in Dick coming off the bench. The rookie has averaged 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 16.6 minutes in 41 games as a reserve this season.
