Dick was selected by the Raptors with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Dick spent his lone collegiate season at Kansas, where he averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game en route to Second Team All-Big 12 honors. Outside shooting is his main selling point, as the wing drilled 2.3 threes per game at 40.3 percent as a freshman. That said, he's much more than a spot-up threat, and his 6-foot-8 frame allows him to finish over smaller defenders at the rim when needed. Dick plays with intensity on both ends of the floor, though defense is his weak point right now. He should be a contributor in Toronto's rotation right away, but his immediate role is somewhat unclear -- particularly after Gary Trent picked up his player option for 2023-24.