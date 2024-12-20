Dick ended with 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 101-94 loss to Brooklyn.

Dick has been a bit inconsistent from time to time, but it's undeniable that he seems to be taking a step forward in recent games. The second-year guard has scored at least 15 points in five of his six December appearances, averaging 19.5 points per game and shooting 36.4 percent from deep in that stretch. The shooting numbers he posted in college haven't translated to the NBA yet, but the sharpshooter guard seems to be trending in the right direction based on his numbers in the last few weeks.