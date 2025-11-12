Dick closed with six points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 victory over the Nets.

Dick has not been as involved in the rotation as he was thought to be entering the season, averaging 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.2 threes on a 35.1 percent clip in only 15.9 minutes. His role backing up Brandon Ingram is established, and he will likely only see extended playing time in the event of injury or blowout.