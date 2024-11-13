Dick contributed 32 points (7-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 14-16 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 99-85 loss to the Bucks.

The second-year guard set a new career scoring high on the night, but Dick got very little help from an injury-depleted Raptors roster as only two of his teammates even scored in double digits. Dick has fired home multiple threes in nine of the last 10 games, averaging 21.7 points, 2.8 boards, 2.8 threes, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals over that stretch, but it's still not clear what his usage will look like once the likes of Scottie Barnes (orbital bone) and Immanuel Quickley (elbow) are back in action.