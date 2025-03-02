Dick scored 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), grabbed nine rebounds and dished one assist in 35 minutes of action during Friday's 125-115 overtime loss to the Bulls.

The sophomore wing has struggled from the field of late, shooting just 37.0 percent since the All-Star break, but has made up for it from deep, hitting threes at a 41.4 percent clip in the same span. He's also been more active on the glass than ever before in his career, logging his first double-digit rebounding performance earlier in the week before grabbing nine boards Friday as he fell just one rebound short of his first career double-double. He'll look to improve his efficiency during Sunday's outing against the Magic.