Dick ended with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 12 minutes during Tuesday's 126-107 loss to Orlando.

Dick played fewer than 15 minutes for the third consecutive game, continuing his poor start to the season. To this point, he has scored double-digits only twice, serving as nothing more than a depth piece off the bench. He is well outside the top 350 in standard formats, meaning he can be safely ignored, even in deeper leagues.