Dick finished with 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss to the 76ers.

After playing a combined eight minutes over the first two games, Dick was on the floor for 28 minutes and had an efficient scoring night. He led the bench in both minutes and points and was one of only three Raptors players to finish with a positive point differential. It's worth noting that Toronto was playing the second of a back-to-back which likely contributed to the extended minutes, but Dick's efficient night may have earned him more minutes moving forwrad.